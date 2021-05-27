Man taken to the hospital after being found in Richmond with serious burns

Richmond Fire’s hazmat team are investigating on N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. (Photo by Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police and Fire Departments are working a hazmat situation near N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

According to the Richmond Fire Department around 8:10 a.m. crews responded to the area of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard for reports of a burned person. Once crews arrived on the scene they found an adult man suffering from serious burns.

WORKING INCIDENT: At approx. 8:09a, crews responded to 405 N Arthur Ashe Blvd for the report of a burned citizen. Once on scene, they found an adult male with serious burns. He was taken to a local hospital. Based upon materials found at the scene, our hazmat team then responded. pic.twitter.com/2BLtrDS7MO — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) May 27, 2021

Crews say based on the material found at the scene, the Richmond hazmat team responded.

Richmond Fire and Police closed Stuart Avenue at N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard to investigate.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Details are limited, stay with 8News for updates.