Man taken to the hospital after being found in Richmond with serious burns

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Richmond Fire’s hazmat team are investigating on N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. (Photo by Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police and Fire Departments are working a hazmat situation near N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

According to the Richmond Fire Department around 8:10 a.m. crews responded to the area of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard for reports of a burned person. Once crews arrived on the scene they found an adult man suffering from serious burns.

Crews say based on the material found at the scene, the Richmond hazmat team responded.

Richmond Fire and Police closed Stuart Avenue at N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard to investigate.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Details are limited, stay with 8News for updates.

  • Richmond Fire’s hazmat team are investigating on N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. (Photo by Richmond Police Department)
  • Richmond Fire’s hazmat team are investigating on N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. (Photo by Richmond Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events