Man taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

According to police, at approximately 3:55 a.m. officers were called to the 600 block of North 21st Street for the report of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found an adult male in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective O’Neil at (804) 646-4494 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.