RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Travis Ball, the man currently incarcerated for the death of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter in 2017, will now spend life in prison after his previously sentence was revoked in court on Friday.

According to records from the Richmond Circuit Court, a hearing was held for Ball on Friday, March 10. His previous sentence was revoked and replaced by life in prison.

In October 2018, Ball was sentenced to serve 36 years in prison for the of killing Walter. His sentence was suspended from an original sentence of life in prison, a decision that drew criticism at the time.

“I’m always reluctant to criticize things that judges do because they have tough jobs but I think this sentence was grossly, grossly insufficient,” Michael Herring, the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney at the time, said after the sentencing.

Ball was arraigned on capital murder charges in July 2017.

In 2020, an additional 10 years were added to his sentence due to a charge for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, for which he originally pleaded not guilty in federal court. In late 2022, he was sentenced to an additional 15 years for two malicious wounding crimes committed in jail.