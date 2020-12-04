Man wanted for deadly Thanksgiving crash in Richmond arrested in Currituck County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted for a double fatal crash in Richmond’s Northside on Thanksgiving day was arrested in Currituck County.
8News has confirmed that Ryann Daniels was wanted for two counts of involuntary manslaughter relating to a six-car crash on Thanksgiving night left two people dead. According to Richmond police, the driver of a white pick-up truck barreled through a red light, smashing into two cars causing a chain reaction.
58-year-old Kevin Hancock, a Richmond youth football coach for more than three decades died at the hospital and 52-year-old Karen Murphy died from her injuries at the scene.
According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Raccoon on Thursday for the wanted suspect.
As deputies approached the home the suspect, Ryann Daniels, fled on foot into the wooded area on the backside of the property, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A K-9 unit was able to track Daniels deep in the woods and take him into custody.
Ryann is being held at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office detention center under a $500,000 bond.
