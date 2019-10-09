Man who tried to save woman fatally struck by GRTC bus: ‘There’s nothing I could do’

"It was pretty horrific to say the very least"

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is learning more about a 32-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a GRTC Pulse bus along Broad Street near VCU Tuesday night.

A man rushed to the victim moments after hearing the accident from his apartment. Recounting the moments to 8News, he said there wasn’t much he could do to save the woman, describing the scene as “pretty horrific.”

Alice Woodson, identified by police as the woman fatally struck Tuesday night, lived two blocks away from the bus crash scene in the Stuart Court Apartments on Monument Avenue. The apartment’s property management company described Woodson as a longtime resident and animal lover.

Alice Woodson

The crash took place at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Bowe Street about 5 p.m. Tuesday with eight passengers on board. A spokesperson for Richmond Police told 8News that Woodson was crossing W. Broad Street when she was hit by the bus, which was traveling eastbound.

Richmond Police add the bus had the right of way, and the victim was in the bus lane.

Justin Kay, who lives feet away from the scene of the crash, told 8News he heard the impact from his apartment.

“It was pretty horrific to say the very least,” Kay said.

Justin Kay

Kay, who has experience working medical emergencies, says he immediately grabbed medical supplies and ran out to help. The scene he encountered was so horrific, however, that he didn’t know where to begin.

“Took one look and knew that there’s nothing I could personally do that would help in any sort of major way,” Kay said. “My first thought is to check breathing, check pulse and start CPR and rescue breathing.”

Richmond Police said Woodson died at the scene.

RPD and GRTC continue to investigate the crash. GRTC adds surveillance video and audio of the crash does exist, but it is considered part of the police investigation and will not be released.

“All GRTC buses are equipped with cameras both inside and outside of the bus covering all angles,” said a GRTC spokesperson. “It is in color and there is audio.”

GRTC told 8News counselors are available for employees affected by the tragedy.

“We are ensuring that that operator is receiving all the care and attention and appropriate concern that they deserve at this time.”

The intersection of Borad Street and North Bowe is a major crossroads for students. It’s why Tuesday night’s tragedy is serving as a safety reminder for all in the area.

“When it comes to a thousand pounds of steel and a person…the person loses,” Kay told 8News.

A memorial has been set up near the scene of the crash, as the tragedy remains on the minds of many across Richmond, especially the ones who knew Woodson.

“She was just a nice person,” said a friend who visited the memorial. “I want her to somehow know that she was loved.”

