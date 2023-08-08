RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was killed after he was hit by a minivan while riding a scooter in Richmond on Saturday morning has now been identified.

On the morning of Saturday, Aug. 5, 38-year-old Vidal Smith of Richmond was riding an electric scooter down Grove Avenue when he crashed into a Toyota minivan that was driving down North Lombardy Street.

Smith was taken a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, Aug. 6, police reported that he had died from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota van was not injured in the crash and remained on the scene.

Investigators are still looking for more information about this crash. If you know anything, please call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at 804-646-1709 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.