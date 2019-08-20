Man with chronic illnesses missing from Forest Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are working to locate a missing man from Forest Hill.

The man identified as 54-year-old Edward T. McKinney was last seen on the 400 block of Forest Hill Avenue Monday. He is described as 5’7” tall with brown hair and a goatee.

“He was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and sweatpants,” a spokesperson for Richmond Police said. “He suffers from chronic illnesses and is in need of medication.”

McKinney often goes to businesses near the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue, and alleys in the Forest Hill/Westover Hills neighborhoods, police said.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Edward T. McKinney is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant S. Skinner at (804) 646-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or www.7801000.com or call the non-emergency number at (804) 646-5100.