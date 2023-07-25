RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead late Monday night.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of St. James St. in Richmond’s Gilpon neighborhood at 10:41 p.m. Monday, July 24. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead. Police said the man was found “with trauma to his body.”
The investigation into the death is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department.
