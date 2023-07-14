RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Police Department is investigating two shootings that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at North 23rd Street in Fairfield Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

About 20 minutes later, police say a woman with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Detectives are investigating both incidents, but do not believe they are connected.