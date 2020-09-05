Man wounded in Gilpin Court afternoon shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police continue to investigate a shooting in the 100 block of E. Baker Street. Authorities say the shooting happened just before 3:20 p.m.

Arriving officers tell 8News they were unable to locate any victims that had been injured but discovered a “large crime scene.”

A short time later, police say a man arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

