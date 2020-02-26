Manchester YMCA renovations underway, will ‘create opportunities for stronger community’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Renovations for the YMCA in Manchester are now underway.

8News was there as officials broke ground on the Hull Street project Wednesday morning.

New amenities at the community recreation center include a new child watch space and a mind and body studio. The gymnasium, locker rooms and lobby will also be revamped.

Board member Krissy Gathright explained to 8News how the improvements will go a long way in supporting nearby families.

“Our renovated Manchester Y[MCA] will meet these challenges and create opportunities for stronger community because the Y[MCA] is a true bright spot in a place for hope for all,” she said.

The project is expected to be finished by January. in the meantime, the facility will remain open.

