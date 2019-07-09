‘Many of our streets will flood’: Leaders calling for infrastructure changes in the city’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilman Mike Jones will address concerns about flooding Tuesday night.

Monday’s downpour and damage in Northern Virginia was a startling reminder of what can happen in his district.

Ed Reynolds is a longtime resident of the Worthington Farms Neighborhood in the City’s 9th District.

“I’ve lived in this area for 34 years,” said Reynolds.

The neighborhood, which is off of Whitehead Road, has a recurring flooding problem.

Reynolds said he has seen improvements over the years, but it still happens.

“It used to flood real down bad here but they fixed it and it only floods now when we have excessive rain,” he said.

Reynolds’ neighborhood is just one of the problem areas in the 9th District.

Councilman Jones said some other parts are worse.

“Every time we get a rain — it doesn’t even have to be a heavy downpour, many of our streets will flood,” said Jones.

Other flood-prone areas include the McGuire Manor and Forest View neighborhoods.

“You have people that have lost cars, you have individuals that have to take different routes home,” he said.

Jones is holding a meeting Tuesday for residents to share concerns. He hopes changes in infrastructure can help the problem.

“What I’m going to ask, is that the Mayor and the Director of Public Utilities will come up with a comprehensive plan to fix this issue,” said Jones.

For Reynolds, the issue hits close to home. He drove through a flash flood in his area just several days ago.

“It was a little high, about halfway up the rims,” said Reynolds.

The meeting is being held at the Richmond Southside Community Center, 6255 Old Warwick Road, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.