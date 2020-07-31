March calling for the release of ICE detainees in Virginia happening today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A march calling for the immediate release of ICE detainees from Virginia detention centers is taking place today.

March organizer Brenda Pereira Vargas told 8News they want to disband Immigration Centers of America and put liquified assets into an immigrant bond, mutual aid fund. They are also calling on organizations that have a racial justice mission to cut ties immediately with the for-profit prison investors.

According to figures provided by ICE, nearly 93 percent of detainees at Farmville have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia’s two U.S. senators sent separate letters to President Donald Trump requesting that he send a team from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to the immigration detention center in Farmville.

The march will start at 3 p.m. at the Carytown Kroger and is expected to last until 6 p.m. This event will happen rain or shine.

More coverage on ICE detention centers in Virginia: