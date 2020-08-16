Marcus-David Peters sign removed from the Circle, investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is looking for information about the removal of the Marcus-David Peters sign from the area surrounding the Robert E. Lee monument. According to a press release from the RPD, no city agencies were involved with the removal of the sign.

The RPD is concerned that the secretive removal of the sign was done in hopes of sparking more violence in the City of Richmond. The release states, “the RPD stands with peaceful demonstrators and will not tolerate those who seek a different, destructive path.”

The RPD tweeted that it is illegal to remove signage without permission and anyone found guilty of doing so will be arrested.

Do you have any tips to share about the secret removal of the MDP sign from the Circle? The RPD will arrest those it can prove did this without permission – perhaps hoping it would spark more violence. Call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000 or use the P3 app anonymously. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) August 16, 2020

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000 or through the P3 smartphone app.

LATEST HEADLINES: