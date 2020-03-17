Market at 25th selling $11 essential pantry bags

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Market at 25th is providing Richmonders with the option of getting $20 worth of pantry products for just $11.

The grocery store partnered up with Richmond Public Schools to help out East End residents. Each bag contains the following:

  • 4 cans of tuna
  • 2 cans of green beans
  • 2 cans of corn
  • 1 jar of peanut butter
  • 1 box of cereal
  • 1 box of mac and cheese
  • 1 box of spaghetti
  • 1 box of elbow macaroni
  • 1 bag of brown rice

The market is allowing one bag per household. They are going t be preparing 500 bags to sell on Tuesday, March 17 and another 500 will go on sale on Thursday, March 19.

If you’d like to sponsor a pantry bag, all you have to do is go to the customer service desk and pay for one. The grocery store will be keeping a running tally of sponsored pantry bags and distribute them to people in need.

