Market at 25th selling $11 essential pantry bags

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Market at 25th is providing Richmonders with the option of getting $20 worth of pantry products for just $11.
The grocery store partnered up with Richmond Public Schools to help out East End residents. Each bag contains the following:
- 4 cans of tuna
- 2 cans of green beans
- 2 cans of corn
- 1 jar of peanut butter
- 1 box of cereal
- 1 box of mac and cheese
- 1 box of spaghetti
- 1 box of elbow macaroni
- 1 bag of brown rice
The market is allowing one bag per household. They are going t be preparing 500 bags to sell on Tuesday, March 17 and another 500 will go on sale on Thursday, March 19.
If you’d like to sponsor a pantry bag, all you have to do is go to the customer service desk and pay for one. The grocery store will be keeping a running tally of sponsored pantry bags and distribute them to people in need.