The Martin Agency evacuated after fire in parking garage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department said they found several vehicles on fire in a parking garage downtown Monday morning.

Officals said heavy smoke is present on several floors of the parking garage at 100 Virginia Street. Richmond Fire crews said in a tweet, that at this time the fire is isolated to the vehicles.

The nearby Martin Agency was evacuated as a safety precaution. A witness told 8News that four cars were on fire.

Shortly before noon, fire crews marked the fire under control. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

