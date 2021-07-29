Mary Munford Elementary teacher wins $25,000 in new classroom technology

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fourth grade teacher at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond won the $25,000 grand prize in the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education’s first Central Intelligence Agency Mission Possible Classroom Transformation competition.

Crystal Clark was surprised with the grand prize in the competition, which comes with $25,000 in new classroom technology, in a meeting Thursday with the school’s principal Greg Muzik.

The competition aims to help strengthen STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — education, ORISE said in a press release.

Those teaching a STEAM subject in between third and 10th grade in Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. could qualify for the competition. They had to submit a three to four minute video that creatively showed “the need and possible uses of technology in their classroom.”

ORISE, a U.S. Department of Energy asset “dedicated to enabling critical scientific, research, and health initiatives of the department and its laboratory system,” provides expertise in STEM workforce development, according to its release.