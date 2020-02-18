Video shows massive blaze in Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters have responded to a massive blaze at a recycling plant on School Street. According to a tweet from Richmond fire, heavy fire and smoke was seen coming from the rear of the building.
Videos and photos sent to 8News show a thick black cloud of smoke billowing over the city. Del. Emily Brewer (R-Suffolk) tweeted a video of an explosion at the recycling plant.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
