Video shows massive blaze in Richmond’s Northside

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters have responded to a massive blaze at a recycling plant on School Street. According to a tweet from Richmond fire, heavy fire and smoke was seen coming from the rear of the building.

Videos and photos sent to 8News show a thick black cloud of smoke billowing over the city. Del. Emily Brewer (R-Suffolk) tweeted a video of an explosion at the recycling plant.

