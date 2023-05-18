RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News’ very own Matt DiNardo will be participating in “Dancing with the Local Stars Gala,” a benefit fundraiser hosted by the Virginia Down Syndrome Association (VDSA).

“The Stars are really the kids that we are dancing with,” DiNardo said. “My partner is a star named Logan who loves Pitbull and we are dancing to his song, ‘I Feel Good.'”

Matt and Logan hard at work, rehearsing twice a week. (Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

Matt and Logan hard at work, rehearsing twice a week. (Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

Matt and Logan hard at work, rehearsing twice a week. (Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

In order to show your support for Matt and Logan, visit the donate and vote page at virginiadsa.org

The event will be held Thursday, May 24, at the Altria Theater. Cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m., dinner will be at 7 p.m. and the show is set to begin around 8 p.m. Five teams of two will perform one dance each as they compete for the top awards — the “Mirror Ball Trophy” for most votes/donations and the Judge’s Favorite of the night.

“Dancing with the Local Stars Gala” will be the VDSA’s biggest fundraiser of the year and will celebrate the association’s 40th anniversary.

“The Stars are really the kids that we are dancing with,” DiNardo said. “My partner is a star named Logan who loves Pitbull and we are dancing to his song, ‘I Feel Good.'”

In order to show your support for Matt and Logan, visit the donate and vote page on the VDSA website.

This is the first time the association has hosted the event but it plans to make it an annual occurrence. For more information on the event and ticket options, visit the event page online.