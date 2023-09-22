The festival will still take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Maymont has announced the cancelation of one day of the two-day German festival, Bier-Garden, that was planned for this weekend.

Due to forecasted high winds and thunderstorms, the festival was canceled for Saturday, Sept. 23.

The festival will still take place Friday, Sept. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. Those with tickets for Saturday will be allowed to use them Friday night.

“Please join us tonight from 6–10pm at Bier-Garden and enjoy plates piled high with German and Polish specialties, a wide selection of German and locally crafted brews and live music from the Pay Rent Brass Band,” Maymont announced on social media. “Wear a rain jacket over your lederhosen or dirndl!”

Maymont asks for people to consider unused tickets as a tax-deductible donation to Maymont, but those wishing to receive a refund or pick up their stein are told to reach out to info@maymont.org.