Maymont cow passes away, leaving behind longtime companion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Arnold the Cow grazed the Maymont fields and greeted visitors with “sometimes slobbery” affection for the last 10 years. Today, the organization announced he had a brief illness and passed away on Feb. 27 at the age of 11.

Maymont Animal Keepers and local veterinarians took close care of Arnold during the last month of his life, monitoring his sudden weight loss and other symptoms. A release from Maymont states Arnold the Cow most likely had lymphoma or tumors.

Maymont’s lead animal keeper Lauren Revercomb says Arnold loved to be groomed and always made lots of noise when he wanted hay. “He also loved receiving Christmas trees as enrichment ‘toys’,” she says.

Maymont Executive Director, Parke Richeson says the cows presence at the petting zoo brings a country farm experience to the middle of the city.

“Guests enjoyed his gentle presence as he and Erin grazed in the pastures,” Richeson said. “He gave so many children and adults a unique opportunity to see a cow up close and learn about typical farm life.”

Arnold leaves behind another cow named Erin who arrived to Maymont with him in June 2011 on a permanent loan from a ranch in Florida. In Arnold’s absence she is now joined by two Blackface Sheep to prevent loneliness.

The release says staff are working to find another cow to join Erin at park. Explaining that cows are herd animals that benefit from companionship.