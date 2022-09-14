RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News cameras got a sneak peek back in time to see the updated exhibits and new audio tours happening at Maymont.

Come this Friday, Sept. 16, visitors will be able to check out a new active learning classroom and welcome center in the stone barn at Maymont.

The Maymont Foundation welcomes the community to try out its new immersive history programs, which have been a two-year project aimed at showcasing Virginia’s diverse history. It includes a new orientation center and active learning classroom, as well as six new audio tours. (Photo Courtesy of the Maymont Foundation)

The Maymont Foundation welcomes the community to try out its new immersive history programs, which have been a two-year project aimed at showcasing Virginia’s diverse history. It includes a new orientation center and active learning classroom, as well as six new audio tours. (Photo Courtesy of the Maymont Foundation)

The Maymont Foundation welcomes the community to try out its new immersive history programs, which have been a two-year project aimed at showcasing Virginia’s diverse history. It includes a new orientation center and active learning classroom, as well as six new audio tours. (Photo Courtesy of the Maymont Foundation)

The new, in-depth tours shine a light on domestic workers who lived at the mansion. Guests can even play a monopoly game from the “Gilded Age.”

“Refreshed exhibition space in the below stairs of the mansion, but also a new family tour and the third floor will be open for the first time ever with our hands-on history experience, which hopefully makes it a more inviting place for families,” a Maymont spokesperson told 8News.

The Maymont Foundation welcomes the community to try out its new immersive history programs, which have been a two-year project aimed at showcasing Virginia’s diverse history. It includes a new orientation center and active learning classroom, as well as six new audio tours. (Photo Courtesy of the Maymont Foundation)

The Maymont Foundation welcomes the community to try out its new immersive history programs, which have been a two-year project aimed at showcasing Virginia’s diverse history. It includes a new orientation center and active learning classroom, as well as six new audio tours. The popular “In Domestic Service” exhibit was also updated.

The Maymont Foundation welcomes the community to try out its new immersive history programs, which have been a two-year project aimed at showcasing Virginia’s diverse history. It includes a new orientation center and active learning classroom, as well as six new audio tours. (Photo Courtesy of the Maymont Foundation)

The Maymont Foundation welcomes the community to try out its new immersive history programs, which have been a two-year project aimed at showcasing Virginia’s diverse history. It includes a new orientation center and active learning classroom, as well as six new audio tours. (Photo Courtesy of the Maymont Foundation)

The Maymont Foundation welcomes the community to try out its new immersive history programs, which have been a two-year project aimed at showcasing Virginia’s diverse history. It includes a new orientation center and active learning classroom, as well as six new audio tours. (Photo Courtesy of the Maymont Foundation)

The Maymont Foundation welcomes the community to try out its new immersive history programs, which have been a two-year project aimed at showcasing Virginia’s diverse history. It includes a new orientation center and active learning classroom, as well as six new audio tours. (Photo Courtesy of the Maymont Foundation)

The Maymont Foundation welcomes the community to try out its new immersive history programs, which have been a two-year project aimed at showcasing Virginia’s diverse history. It includes a new orientation center and active learning classroom, as well as six new audio tours. (Photo Courtesy of the Maymont Foundation)

The Maymont Foundation welcomes the community to try out its new immersive history programs, which have been a two-year project aimed at showcasing Virginia’s diverse history. It includes a new orientation center and active learning classroom, as well as six new audio tours. (Photo Courtesy of the Maymont Foundation)

Maymont is located at 1700 Hampton Street in Richmond, and visitors can check out all Maymont has to offer by visiting the website here.