RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The start of Maymont Merry Market’s second weekend of festivities began Friday, with one day left to shop the market for this year’s holiday season.

Maymont Park in Richmond held a series of Merry Markets at it Carriage House Lawn, located on 1700 Hampton Street, and the start of the event’s second weekend was on Friday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with many holiday lights, treats and vendors to shop from.

Bright holiday lights and evergreen garland decorate the historic corridor of Maymont as attendees can enjoy tasty food and drinks, as well as view hundreds of treasures and trinkets in an artisan market.

Those who missed the festivities on Friday have a second chance to enjoy the holiday fun as Maymont’s final Merry Market event will take place from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 9. At this event, children can visit Santa.