RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Maymont has replaced a once prominent more than 100-year-old tree after it fell to its demise in 2020.

Maymont made the announcement of the 150-year-old tulip poplar’s replacement on Facebook at the end of December. Maymont said since the tree was so beloved, having been used in weddings, and as a community focus, the organization wanted to replace it with a tree just as impressive.

150-year-old tulip popular before it fell (Photo: Eryn Mann/ Maymont) 150-year-old tulip popular after it fell (Photo: Eryn Mann/ Maymont) 150-year-old tulip popular stump after tree removal (Photo: Eryn Mann/ Maymont)

That special tree was found at Grelen Nursery, in Orange County.

Replacement tree found at Grelen Nursery in Orange, Va. (Photo: Eryn Mann/ Maymont) Replacement tree found at Grelen Nursery in Orange, Va. (Photo: Eryn Mann/ Maymont)

The chosen tulip poplar was brought back to Maymont and installed using a truck spade, a massive hydraulically operated shovel that uses several different prongs to pierce the soil around the tree.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A truck spade was used to plant the tree in its new home at Maymont (Photo: Eryn Mann/ Maymont) A truck spade was used to plant the tree in its new home at Maymont (Photo: Eryn Mann/ Maymont)

The new tree will reportedly require several hundreds of gallons of water each week to keep it alive. Maintenance of Maymont’s arboretum is taken care of by Truetimber Arborists.