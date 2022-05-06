RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tonight’s Summer Kickoff Concert at Maymont has been canceled due to the thunder and lightning forecasted for this evening.

Maymont made the announcement in a tweet Friday morning, saying “we hope to see you at another upcoming Maymont event. Stay safe and dry!”

Next up on Maymont’s events calendar is Mutts at Maymont, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.

All advance ticket buyers will receive refunds automatically, according to Maymont’s Communications Manager, Melissa Abernathy.

News of the cancelation follows a number of other similar announcements for various events in the Richmond area, as Central Virginia prepares for the incoming severe weather.