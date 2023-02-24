RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Maymont has announced that its Summer Concert Kick-off will take place on Friday, June 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday’s set will feature bands South Hill Banks and The Wilson Springs Hotel. Saturday’s show will feature Three Sheets to the Wind and Skydog.

Music enthusiasts are invited to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to the Carriage House Lawn. The scenic venue sits next to the James River where guests can listen to music while watching the sunset.

Tickets, which will cost $20 for adults and $10 for children, will go on sale in spring. Discounts of $10 for adults and $5 for children will be available for Maymont members. Those with EBT cards are eligible to participate in Museums for All, which allows adults to purchase a ticket for $3 and free tickets for children. Museums for All allows discounted tickets for up to three adults.