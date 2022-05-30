RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Mayo Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and drivers for the first weekend in June, as the City of Richmond performs annual floodwall testing over the course of a week.

The testing will begin Tuesday, May 31 and the last day of the testing will be Monday, June 6. The Richmond Department of Public Utilities said to expect traffic impacts at several different locations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the testing week.

During floodwall testing, travelers will be detoured to adjoining streets, and the Department of Public Utilities said barricades and signs will be posted.

Richmond’s floodwall gates are tested once a year to ensure operability when they are needed, and were last tested in June 2021.

The schedule:

Richmond floodwall testing schedule (Photo Courtesy of the Richmond Department of Public Utilities)

The last closure of a floodwall occurred in November 2020 with the closure of the Dock Street and Brander Street floodwalls. These closures were a cautionary measure in response to heavy rains in western parts of the James River Basin area.

The department said spectators will not be permitted on-site, and the areas will have restricted access due to public safety concerns.