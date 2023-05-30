RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A number of streets around Richmond are set to be temporarily closed as the city’s annual James River floodwall testing begins.

Floodwall testing and road closures will begin Saturday, June 3 and go through Friday, June 9. The Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) said to expect traffic impacts during testing, which will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Road closure schedule

Dates Closure Locations Streets Closed Saturday, June 3 Mayo Bridge @ Hull St. Bridge closed. No through traffic. Southbound open to island. Sunday, June 4 Mayo Bridge @ Dock St. Bridge closed. No through traffic. Northbound open to island. Monday, June 5 South 12th & E. Byrd St. E. Byrd St. between S. 12th St. & Virginia St. Tuesday, June 6 Brander St. Brander St. entrance at Wastewater Treatment Plant & Ancarrow’s Boat Ramp Wednesday, June 7 – South 12th & E. Byrd St.

– Dock St. – South 12th & E. Byrd Streets

– Dock Street from 18th to 21st Streets Thursday, June 8 Goodes St. off Commerce Rd. Goode St. restricted to one lane @ CSX Railroad crossing Friday, June 9 21st & Cary St. Cary St. between S. 20th & S. 22nd Streets Schedule of road closures for 2023 James River floodwall testing

No form of vehicular, foot, motorist, or bicyclist traffic will be allowed across the Mayo Bridge during testing hours.

DPU said barricades and signs will be posted to alert drivers.