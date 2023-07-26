RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other Virginia Democrats called for more funding to support efforts to address gun violence in the city.

Stoney said far too many families are losing their lives due to senseless gun violence since he declared gun violence a public health crisis in 2021.

The mayor and Virginia Senate Democrats gathered at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square Wednesday to urge legislators to invest $30 million in additional funding for certain gun violence prevention initiatives in Richmond.

“Let’s put politics aside. Let’s pass a budget and fund lifesaving firearms and community violence intervention programs,” Stoney said at the press conference.

Stoney said that Richmond is working with a little over $2.5 million to crack down on violence. He said Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and state leaders should dedicate more funding to help respond to the ongoing issue.

“The hard truth is we need more support. We can only do so much,” Stoney said Wednesday. “And to solve this issue is going to require the General Assembly. It’s going to require the governor to come together, pass a budget to help build on the progress we’ve established.”

8News was told the additional money would go towards initiatives already in place and bolster support to Richmond through outreach programs, health care support services and additional programs for high-risk residents.

Stoney credited these programs for a 22% decrease in non-fatal shootings in Richmond. The mayor said he believes more funding would help decrease gun violence even further.

“We have to throw the entire kitchen sink at this. We’d be tough on the root causes of crime. We have to be tough on crime itself,” Stoney said. “And in Richmond, we’re doing the best we can with the dollars that we’ve already allocated in our budget that began on July 1. But imagine what we can do. We had more help from the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Budget negotiations resumed last week and remain ongoing.