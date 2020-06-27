1  of  4
Mayor Levar Stoney introduces new Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney introduced Gerald Smith, the new chief of the Richmond Police Department, at City Hall on Saturday afternoon.

This appointment comes after Richmond’s Interim Police Chief William “Jody” Blackwell, left his post less than two weeks after taking over for former chief William Smith.

“I have full faith that this is the individual who can bring our police department to the next level,” Mayor Levar Stoney said while introducing him in a press conference on Saturday.

The new police chief spoke briefly at City Hall about what he plans to bring to the table after he met with fellow officers on Saturday.

He also spoke about how the Richmond Police Department will need to change but said he didn’t have any steps set forth yet. This comes after Richmond Police and protesters clashed Friday night — leading to six arrests in the city.

“I do know I need to get up and close and personal to what’s happening and then I can understand it but one thing I said earlier, what’s in the ground,” Gerald Smith said. “We need to understand what’s going on. So, to give you an answer of what needs to be done that would be premature on my part to even say what it is without taking a close, close look at it.”

Chief Smith will assume the position on July 1.

