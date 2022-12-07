RICHMOND, Va . (WRIC) — The end of the fiscal year is near. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and his administration have developed a plan to give back to the city with this year’s tax revenue surplus.

The Stoney administration set aside $17 million to fund programs in the city, such as first responders, youth programs, homeless shelters, and city projects.

Five million will be set aside to fund first responders. This will include $2,612,000 for the Richmond Police Department, $1,879,000 for the Richmond Fire Department and $559,000 for the Department of Emergency Communications for pay adjustments that the city says were not accounted for in the pay raises approved last May.

Stoney also plans to fund $3.1 million into inclement weather shelters, $1.1 million for traffic calming projects, $3.1 million for the Department of Housing and community, and much more.

Richmond’s City Council will vote on Stoney’s proposal during its Dec. 12 meeting, which is slated to be the last of 2022.

