Mayor Levar Stoney calls out Richmond School Board for lack of communication on George Wythe High School construction plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called on the city’s school board to “do the right thing” and meet his administration at the table to discuss the construction plans to replace George Wythe High School.

Stoney addressed his concerns with the timeline for replacing the school at his weekly press briefing on Wednesday, saying that school board members have ignored his requests for discussion and has not responded to a letter his administration sent.

“The students deserve it. The George Wythe community deserves it,” Stoney said.

