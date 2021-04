RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a short statement addressing the shooting that injured four and killed one in Richmond on Tuesday evening.

Stoney acknowledged the shooting of the “five innocent bystanders” saying it was a senseless act of gun violence.

“This is a tragedy that no community should have to experience,” Stoney said. “My heart aches for our families.”

Stoney asks that anyone with information about the situation call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.