Mayor Stoney addresses COVID-19 and how Richmonders want to spend the city’s American Rescue Plan Act

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is holding a press conference giving an update of COVID-19 in the city and about how the city may allocate its American Rescue Plan Act fudning.

Stoney noted that yesterday was the first day of school for Richmond Public School students. He said the best way to keep them in class is for all adults to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The city is holding many free vaccination clinics in the upcoming days, and exact details can be found online here.

At the press conference, the mayor also discussed what Richmonders told the city said they wanted it to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Lincoln Saunders, Chief of Staff for the Office of the Mayor, said that the government has given $77 million to the city in May, and will give Richmond a second payment in the future.

Peter Briel, director of citizen services and product manager, said they conducted the survey in English and Spanish on how citizens wanted the money from the federal government to be spent. Nearly 2,000 responses and across all surveyees, supporting children and families was a top priority.

The Rescue Plan Act spending plan will be present to the City Council on Monday.

Stoney said Richmond is holding a remembrance ceremony for the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday.

You can watch the press conference live below: