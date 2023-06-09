RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Following Tuesday’s tragic mass shooting, Richmond residents are pushing for answers on what exactly is being done by city leaders to prevent further violence.

The shooting at Huguenot High School’s graduation on Tuesday, June 6 killed 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Lorenzo Smith. Five others were injured by gunshots. This mass shooting and other recent violent crimes in the city are making residents plea for action from city leaders.

Mayor of Richmond, Levar Stoney, shared with 8News what his office has planned to stop the recent increase in violence.

“We put more money into violence prevention and intervention. That’s one side of the coin,” Stoney said. “The other side of the coin is law enforcement.”

One of Stoney’s strategies is to continue to focus on “crime hotspots” in the city that were identified earlier this year. These areas include Whitcomb, Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Mosby Courts and the Belt Atlantic Apartments.

“We believe being tough on crime and tough on the root causes of crime,” Stoney said. “And so, our police department is still highlighting those hotspots that are around the city. And then we’re making investments in time and presence there.”

There’s also Operation Safe Summer, a separate initiative by Richmond Police Department to curb violent crimes. For about a month, details about the program have been vague, but city officials say it will kick off this weekend.

“It’s a department-wide effort by the Richmond Police Department to focus on — obviously in partnership with other agencies — to ensure that our kids have a safe summer where they actually have an opportunity to have fun in their neighborhoods as well,” Stoney said.

City leaders are hoping with initiatives like Operation Safe Summer, their other recreation programs and violence interrupters still promising to roll out, they can help put an end to the violence before it even starts.

“We’re making a lot of investment and making sure our kids have activities that keep them out of trouble,” Stoney said.