Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Danny Avula give vaccine updates and holiday guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments Dr. Danny Avula gave a city status update in regards to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The update can be viewed on Facebook.

Stoney started off with a reminder that the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Richmond remain in phase 3 of their pandemic response. The City of Richmond has seen 5,542 coronavirus cases and 78 deaths since the pandemic hit Virginia in March.

Stoney says residents must “remain vigilant” especially as the weather cools and indoor gatherings increase.

He also made a reminder that masks are still mandatory. Anyone without a mask can get a free one from RVAstrong.org/getamask.

During the month of November the city will be offering COVID-19 testing and flu shots to help keep residents healthy. The next COVID-19 testing event is Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the 4th Avenue RRHA senior building. These events are always free and open to the public, test results take two to three days.

Avula spoke after Stoney and provided vaccine updates as well as guidance on how to spend holidays during the pandemic.

He says that a vaccine trial will not be completed until December. Avula says that by the end of December or beginning of January vaccines could begin being distributed to hospitals and long term care facilities. Updates will be provided when Richmond begins to receive and distribute vaccinations.

In regards to holiday gatherings they suggest rethinking or cancelling events. Avula says to “not do it if at all possible.”

Anyone still having gatherings is encouraged to quarantine and test before and after those holidays. He also says celebrating either outdoors, in a distanced way or with masks on is another preferred method of still spending thanksgiving and the winter holidays with family or friends.

Avula warns that discipline will be needed to prevent a spike in cases like in May or August.