Mayor Stoney announces gun violence prevention program targeting middle schoolers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney announced the City of Richmond is launching a new gun violence prevention program focusing on middle school students.

Stoney said the city has received a $500 million grant which they will use for the program, which is about violence prevention and intervention.

He said the program will focus on students from Martin Luther King Jr. and River City Middle School who have witnessed gun violence or have a sibling who has committed violence.

Cohorts will be made up of groups of eight to 10 students who will be supported by two adults — a supervisor from parks and recreation to serve as a mentor, and a behavioral or mental health expert. In addition, each child will receive a stipend for participating.

Mayor Stoney said the program will help 40 students, focusing on depth of service rather than breadth of service.

“Meaning we want to do the most for these highest need kids the best we can,” Stoney said.

He added no child will be dismissed from the program unless they asked to be.

“We aren’t kicking any children out,” he said.

The program is poised to begin this fall.

You can watch the full presser below: