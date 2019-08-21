Mayor Stoney announces plans for Richmond with estimated $15M surplus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney announced Wednesday that he intends to propose an ordinance for the Richmond City Council to weigh on in September that would dedicate $6.2 million of the estimated $15 million surplus that would increase pay for city retirees.

A release from the mayor’s office said it would be the first such pay increase for former city employees in more than a decade.

“After years of dedicated public service, we must invest in the lives of our retirees,” Mayor Stoney said in a statement. “I’m pleased that our revenues and collection rates have exceeded projections, and that the efficiencies and savings we were able to find throughout the administration will allow us to give our retirees the increase they not only need but surely deserve.”

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.