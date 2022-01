RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — In a post on his Twitter account at 3:15 Sunday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the tweet, Stoney says his symptoms are far milder than his COVID case in Jan. of 2021 since getting vaccinated and boosted, and he will be isolating for five days in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“As we continue to live with COVID, no one has to die from it. Tell those you love to get vaccinated,” Stoney says in the tweet.