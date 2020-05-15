1  of  2
Mayor Stoney asks restaurants to donate food to Feed More amid Richmond’s delay to reopen

Up to $50k of reimbursements authorized

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney asked restaurant owners who planned on outdoor service this weekend, as parts of the commonwealth entered ‘phase one’ of the reopening process, to donate their perishable goods to Feed More.

The plea on Friday comes after Stoney formally asked Northam for a “phase one” delay for the city, citing additional data from the state that shows coronavirus cases in Richmond have increased over the last two weeks.

Mayor Stoney added that any restaurant who chose to donate to Feed More would be reimbursed.

According to a tweet from the mayor, acceptable items include meat, produce and other perishables. Drop off times on Saturday, May 16 is noon to 3 p.m. and Monday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Restaurants interested in dropping off perishable goods today can do so until 5 p.m.

