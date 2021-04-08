Mayor Stoney, city officials to install “Stop for Pedestrian” signs in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney, city officials and traffic safety advocates, will gather Thursday for the installation of one of 55 new “Stop for Pedestrian” signs throughout the city.

The project is a part of Richmond’s Vision Zero efforts to promote traffic and pedestrian safety, according to a press release. The city received funds from the state and federal government in order to get this project off the ground.

Anyone attending is asked to follow COVID-19 protocols, wear masks and practice social distancing.

