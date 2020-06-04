Mayor Stoney commits to reform measures including ‘Marcus Alert’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing a number of reform measures after six days of protests in the city.

“These are steps to the healing our city desperately needs,” Stoney said in a tweet Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, the mayor spoke with protestors at City Hall over concerns of tear gas then hours later walked with them in a protest to Lee monument.

The mayor says Richmond told him to “channel our city’s pain into reform.”

We're implementing the #MarcusAlert, committing to a Citizen Review Board, introducing an ordinance to remove Confederate monuments, and more. These are steps to the healing our city desperately needs. Thank you for your voices, and I look forward to working together. #1RVA https://t.co/gUR6s4Hros — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 3, 2020

One of the measures he’s proposing is a crisis alert known as the Marcus Alert. Marcus David Peters was killed in 2018 by a Richmond police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis. The alert would help the police department and the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority work together on calls for people experiencing a mental crisis.

A citizen review board to investigate complains against RPD is another measure. It will be made of a group of stakeholders and will be separate from the department.

The city has also proposed a strategy for racial equity that would consist of training for staff and a study to help navigate greater inclusion within the city.

