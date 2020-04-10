Mayor Stoney details Richmond’s ongoing response to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six Richmond residents have died from COVID-19 as more than 120 locals continue to battle the disease.

The news comes following an update from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney Thursday afternoon. While the numbers continue to grow, Stoney says the city has not yet reached its coronavirus peak.

“If you all have been to King’s Dominion before, that tick tick tick tick, we are still on the front end of that roller coaster,” Stoney said.

Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula says his team is monitoring three assisted-living facilities with coronavirus clusters within city limits.

“Here’s the challenge, Dr. Avula said. “By the time we identify a case, we’re already a week, a week and a half behind whatever exposure has taken place.”

Stoney adds that Richmond is included in the nationwide statistics showing a majority of those hospitalized with the virus are from the black and brown communities.

“Those who are most vulnerable in our community, those who are black and brown have unfortunately suffered the most,” Stoney added. The races of more than 50 percent of people with the virus statewide were not reported, however.

“We are also working with the health department on digging a little bit deeper into that data,” Stoney said.

The city is also giving emergency loans to small businesses, in addition to creating a fund for Richmond families to apply for and more.

But Thursday, the mayor had an uplifting for Richmonders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know that we will get through this,” Stoney said.

