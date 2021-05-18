Mayor Stoney discusses Richmond’s vaccination efforts during weekly update

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney gave an update on Richmond’s COVID-19 vaccination progress at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

He said previously masks were required in the city regardless of vaccination status, but that has changed as of Gov. Ralph Northam’s new order.

“Get vaxed or wear a mask,” he said. “Get the vaccination or you have to wear the mask.”

Stoney added that businesseses still have the right to require customers to wear a mask, and he asks people to follow their policy.

The mayor said the city’s daily new case average is 10, and most of the new cases are young adults. He said young people need to step up and get vaccinated.

“Your selflessness will get us to the finish line of this long, long marathon, and we can’t do it without you,” he said.

Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager and Director of Community Engagement for the Richmond City Health District, said almost half of adult Richmonders have received one shot, and about a third have been fully vaccinated.

She said there isn’t a number on how many children and teens have been vaccinated, but there are 26,000 kids ages 12 to 15 in the Richmond and Henrico area.

Popovich added many pediatric practices, events and pharmacies offering appointments to children ages 12 and up. She said they’ve also expanded the time of vaccination events to be later and on weekends to accommodate parents’ work schedules.

Stoney said there is light at the end of the tunnel, but this doesn’t mean Richmond is in the clear. He said people still need to act responsibly in order to finish strong.