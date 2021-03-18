Mayor Stoney, essential workers get first COVID-19 vaccination in Richmond

Mayor Stoney receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by the City of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon at the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center.

Stoney qualifies under Phase 1b as an official vital to the continuity of government. He received the vaccine alongside five other essential workers, who have been sanitizing city buildings since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I have an overwhelming sense of hope,” said Mayor Stoney after getting the shot. “Hope that this safe, effective vaccine will protect me and my loved ones, hope that it will return us to a sense of normalcy and hope that Richmonders will follow my lead.”

To preregister or for more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit Vaccinate Virginia‘s website.