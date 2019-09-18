Mayor Stoney fires top administrator following Inspector General probe

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney announced the firing of Selena Cuffee-Glenn, the city’s chief administrative officer, on Wednesday following an investigation from Inspector General James Osuna on city employees who may have benefited from nepotism. Stoney appointed Lenora Reid, the city’s current deputy chief administrative officer for finance and administration, as the interim chief administrative officer.

Stoney said he was “both concerned and deeply disappointed” in a statement regarding his decision to fire Cuffee-Glenn:

In May, after I learned that a relative of the Chief Administrative Officer had gained employment with the city, I met with then-Inspector General Lou Lassiter and pledged that my administration would fully cooperate with a review of the circumstances surrounding the process that accompanied the hiring and compensation. Earlier this week, I was briefed on the results of that review by current Inspector General James Osuna, and I was both concerned and deeply disappointed by its findings. In my opinion, the conduct detailed in this report erodes the public trust, violates the spirit of good governance and has diminished my confidence in the CAO to continue to serve in her role. As such, the city has separated the CAO from employment and I have appointed Lenora Reid, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Finance and Administration, to serve as Interim CAO until an acting CAO is approved by the Richmond City Council.” Mayor Levar M. Stoney

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.