Mayor Stoney: ‘I’m going to explore looking at another executive office in the future’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney further fueled speculation that he will pursue higher office before his two-term stint as Mayor ends in 2024.

During a rare sit-down interview with 8News, Stoney said he will continue to “explore looking at another executive office in the future,” and added “I have no plans to announce that I’m running for governor any time soon.”

The city charter bars Stoney from seeking a third term, and after his reelection in 2020 curiosity grows among voters and political analysts alike about the Democrat’s career ambitions.

Prior to running for mayor in 2016, Stoney served as Secretary of the Commonwealth under former Governor Terry McAuliffe, and acted as McAuliffe’s campaign chairman during his second bid for the Governor’s Mansion.

As for the present, Stoney said he wants to be the best mayor he can be over the next few years.

Stay with 8News for this developing story.