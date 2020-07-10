Mayor Stoney presents: task force for reimagining public safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced members of his Task Force to Reimagine Public Safety Friday morning.

“We will all benefit from reimagining public safety in the city of Richmond,” he said.

On June 22, Mayor Stoney outlined his plans for “reimagining public safety.” Stoney said he wants to focus on the following areas: policy, accountability, programs, community healing and engagement, and governance.

He said the point of the task force wasn’t just to talk, but to implement change as fast as possible.

“I’ve asked this task force to report back with initial recommendations within 45 days,” Stonye said.

However, he said he didn’t want to rush the task force just to get something out as fast as possible.

Members of the new task force include a Richmond Police Department officer, academics from VCU, activists, a former judge, the city’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, community health workers and others.

Here are the members of the Task Force:

Sergeant Carol Adams, Richmond Police Department

Richmond Police Department Ram Bhagat, Manager of School Culture and Climate Strategy for RPS

Manager of School Culture and Climate Strategy for RPS Glenwood Burley, retired RPD officer

retired RPD officer Keisha Cummings, community engagement specialist, founder of 2LOVE LLC, member of the Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project and the Richmond Peace Team

community engagement specialist, founder of 2LOVE LLC, member of the Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project and the Richmond Peace Team Torey Edmonds, Community Outreach Coordinator at VCU Clark-Hill Institute for Positive Youth Development

Community Outreach Coordinator at VCU Clark-Hill Institute for Positive Youth Development Professor Daryl Fraser, VCU School of Social Work professor and licensed clinical social worker

VCU School of Social Work professor and licensed clinical social worker Triston Harris , Black Lives Matters organizer and organizer of the 5,000 Man March Against Racism

, Black Lives Matters organizer and organizer of the 5,000 Man March Against Racism Birdie Hairston Jamison, former district court judge for the 13th Judicial District in Virginia

former district court judge for the 13th Judicial District in Virginia Councilman Mike Jones

Shanel Lewis, Youth Violence Prevention Specialist at the Richmond City Health District

Youth Violence Prevention Specialist at the Richmond City Health District Brandon Lovee, Richmond artist and advocate, member of the Richmond Peace Team

Richmond artist and advocate, member of the Richmond Peace Team Colette McEachin, Richmond Commonwealth Attorney

Richmond Commonwealth Attorney Reverend Dontae McCutchen , Love Cathedral Community Church

, Love Cathedral Community Church Dr. Lisa Moon, Associate Provost at VCU and former Director of the Center for the Study of the Urban Child

Associate Provost at VCU and former Director of the Center for the Study of the Urban Child Sergeant Brad Nixon, RPD

RPD Tracy Paner, Public Defender for the City of Richmond

Public Defender for the City of Richmond Bill Pantele, Richmond attorney and former City Council Member

Richmond attorney and former City Council Member Professor William Pelfrey, VCU professor with expertise in emergency preparedness and policing

VCU professor with expertise in emergency preparedness and policing Councilwoman Ellen Robertson

Rodney Robinson, National Teacher of the Year and teacher at the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center

National Teacher of the Year and teacher at the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center Patrice Shelton, Community Health Worker in Hillside Court and director of the Hillside Court Partnership

Community Health Worker in Hillside Court and director of the Hillside Court Partnership Lashawnda Singleton, President of the Richmond Association of Black Social Workers

President of the Richmond Association of Black Social Workers Sheba Williams, Executive Director of NoLef Turns

Executive Director of NoLef Turns Courtney Winston, Richmond trial attorney

“This is a great team to begin with,” Stoney said.

The mayor said members of his administration would also offer assistance and support to the task force.

Policy​

Stoney said Richmond Police has strengthened their “Duty to Intervene” policy where officers should be legally and morally obligated to intervene when they believe an officer/supervisor is about to use excessive or unnecessary force. The department also updated RPD’s current ban on chokehold to provide greater specificity for officers.

Accountability​​

Stoney says he wants to establish a civilian review board to hold police accountable. He recommended council members hold two meetings in their districts to further discussions. Within the next few months, an ordinance should be prepared for introduction, Stoney added. ​

Programs​

Stoney plans to implement the Marcus Alert. The citywide system will provide the necessary help to individuals experiencing mental or behavioral health crises. ​​

Community Healing and Engagement​

Stoney plans to create a task force of 20-plus diverse community members to agree on actionable steps within 90 days.​

The task force will focus on five priority areas: ​

Police policy, practices and culture ​

Police accountability ​

Community healing and engagement

Officer training and education

Officer and community wellness.​

Governance​

The mayor says he wants to ensure racial equity is a core component of city policies and practices. ​

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.