RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As gun violence continues to be an ongoing concern in Virginia and throughout the country, Mayor Levar Stoney says Richmond is continuing to address the issue in the city.

Stoney declared a public health crisis for Richmond in 2021 after the city saw gun violence hit a 15-year high. Today, a handful of gun violence advocates took to city hall as Stoney addressed what the city is doing to put a stop to violent crime.

“To demand a future free from gun violence,” Kristin DuMont.

On March 10, 2023 13-year-old Marquan Mitchell-Nash was killed in an accidental shooting on Stockton Street in the Manchester neighborhood.

“There are kids like Quan all across the United States who are losing their lives way too early,” said Stoney.

The city says it has passed a budget this year with money set aside to support children and families, while also working to increase gun violence prevention framework. As for an ongoing effort of implementing violence interrupters, Stoney says this initiative is still in the works.

“The supervisor has already been hired who’s already been actually having one on ones with those who’ve been victims of gun violence, so that they don’t fall into the trap of gun violence in the future. So there have already been activities already occurring in the city,” said Stoney.

Now, Stoney is calling on federal and state lawmakers to make stricter laws.

“Get your act together, do your job, and let’s save some lives,” said Stoney.