Mayor Stoney says he wants all charges dropped against protestors who broke curfew

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is calling on the Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin to drop all charges against peaceful protesters who were arrested for breaking curfew during the last week of protests in the city.

Mayor Stoney said in a tweet that he spoke with McEachin and “made it clear that peaceful protesters who were arrested solely for violating curfew should have their charges dropped.”

I’ve spoken with the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney, Colette McEachin, and I made it clear that peaceful protesters who were arrested solely for violating curfew should have their charges dropped. — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 5, 2020

Stoney issued an 8 p.m. curfew for the City of Richmond Sunday morning and lasted until Wednesday, following protests that turned violent. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd who died on May 25 in Minneapolis, after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck.

On Monday, Richmond Police said they had arrested 233 people in the city during weekend protests and a citywide curfew.

The arrests were made primarily for curfew violations, but arrests for vandalism, firearm violations and commercial burglary were made as well, said Richmond Police Chief William Smith while speaking to the media.

Police said they warned protesters starting at 8 p.m., when the curfew began, and started making arrests later in the evening.

